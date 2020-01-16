West Virginia is not a dairy state. It has just under 50 dairy farms. There is one milk processor — United Dairy in Charleston.

Rachel Shockey, dairy program manager for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture, said the state’s biggest dairy farm has about 300 cows. The farms are dotted along the state’s borders, because that’s where the land is best for farming.

“Because of the geography and layout of the state, there’s not large acreages for large farms,” she said. “Our farms are spread out.”

Dairy in West Virginia is in transition. The West Virginia Department of Agriculture just took over the regulation of milk on the first of the year. Before that, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources handled the regulation of Grade A milk.

Now that the agriculture department is overseeing milk, it hopes to do more than just regulate. The department held five public meetings in November throughout the state. Part of it was to talk about the regulatory changes. But the meetings were also about hearing from farmers, processors and the public about how to move the dairy industry forward.

“I don’t know that West Virginia will ever compete against 50,000-cow dairies in California, but I think we have a niche market,” Chad Linton told those gathered at the Nov. 19 meeting in Triadelphia. Linton is assistant director of regulatory and environmental affairs for the department of agriculture.

Shockey said 92 people went to the meetings altogether. The department came out of it with a list of ideas to tackle.

“We’re going to do what you ask us to do, whatever that is,” Linton said. “Nothing is off the table right now. Anything is a go, until it isn’t.”