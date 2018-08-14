How to help Monarch butterflies survive migration

In her recent column, Kelly Riley urged readers, “Don’t mow, help the Monarch butterflies,” meaning leave the milkweed for the caterpillars that will become the next generation of migrating Monarchs. While milkweed is important to the survival of Monarch caterpillars — it’s the only host plant these caterpillars will feed on — nectar plants are equally important.

After these caterpillars grow fat on milkweed plants, pupate and eventually emerge as butterflies, they’ll need to prepare for the long migration ahead of them. That means they’re going to need to increase their fat reserves.

Nectar plants

The flight to Mexico is long and grueling. Traveling from the northern United States and Canada, Monarch butterflies try to make most of the trip by soaring on favorable winds, reducing the need to burn fat reserves. When the weather isn’t ideal for traveling, they stop to rest and feed, replenishing fat reserves.

This is where nectar plants can make a huge difference to migrating Monarchs. The butterflies with adequate fat reserves are able to survive winter in the fir forests in Mexico. Those butterflies are also more reproductively fit when spring returns. Better and more readily-available food sources can increase fat reserves and ensure the survival of more migrating Monarch butterflies.

How can I help?

You can help by adding native nectar-producing plants to your landscape. Use a combination of perennials, shrubs and vines to provide a steady supply of nectar all summer and into fall.

Perennials

Shrubs

Vines

Trumpet honeysuckle : March to June

