Check out Penn State Extension’s webinar series on home food preservation

PENNSYLVANIA

Home food preservation. Best practices in home food preservation techniques will be the focus of Penn State Extension webinar series with topics ranging from jams and jellies to pressure canning. The cost of the webinars ranges from free to $5. People can register for each individually or attend as many as they would like.

Pickling will be July 13, 1-2:30 p.m. Visit extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-pickling-webinar to register.

Tomatoes and salsa will be July 22, 7-8:30 p.m. Visit extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-tomatoes-and-salsa-webinar to register.

Water bath canning is July 26, 1-2:30 p.m. To register, visit extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-water-bath-canning-webinar.

Pressure canning will be July 28, 7-8:30 p.m. Visit extension.psu.edu/home-food-preservation-pressure-canning-webinar to register.

To see all the webinars offered, visit: extension.psu.edu/food-safety-and-quality/home-food-safety/see-all-home-food-safety/shopby/webinars.

