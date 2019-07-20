Community rallies around Geauga County family that lost barn in tornado

HUNTSBURG, Ohio — After a tornado destroyed their barn and damaged their home, the community came together to wrap the Taylor family in love.

That love came in the form of manual labor, helping the Taylors pick up the pieces in the immediate aftermath of the storm. It came in the form of dinners every night for two weeks made by 4-H families.

“The power of this community is amazing,” said Frank Taylor.

It all culminated on July 20 when about 45 Amish men from the surrounding area came together to build the Taylors’ new pole barn.

Taylor said the day after the tornado, an Amish friend approached the family to ask how they could help. Getting a new barn up was a priority.

The family raises beef cattle and has about 40 head on the farm. Frank and Amy Taylor have four daughters — Brooke, 14, Avery, 12, Haylee, 10 and Leah, 5 —who also raise steers for 4-H.

Frank Taylor said he only knew about 20 of the men who were there putting up the barn. Others had just heeded the call for help.

The storm

The tornado hit in the afternoon June 13 without even so much as a severe storm warning. Amy Taylor was home with her daughters when she noticed a walnut tree in their front yard begin to bend over in the wind.

She called her husband Frank at 3:07 p.m. as she hurried the girls into the basement, but he was at work and didn’t answer.

“We went downstairs and the girls started praying,” Amy Taylor said.

When Amy called Frank back at 3:10 p.m., the storm had passed.

The National Weather Service confirmed that an EF-0 tornado hit the area with a maximum wind speed estimated at 84 mph. It traveled a length of .41 miles and a width of 75 yards.

The aftermath

The pole barn that housed their cattle had been torn apart. Metal siding was wrapped around treetops 100 yards away.

The storm ripped the roof off their home.

“Fences were down,” Frank Taylor said. “Cattle were everywhere.”

Amy and Frank Taylor made some calls and soon there were 50 or 60 people on the farm ready to help however they could.

A crew went to work trying to free the animals trapped in the collapsed barn, while others corralled loose cattle. Three cows died immediately as a result of the storm.

An equipment barn was emptied to house the girls’ 4-H steers. A neighbor showed up with his trailer to move cows to his farm until they could get a new barn built.

Courtney Munn, the girls’ 4-H beef adviser, said they showed up with plastic totes and helped pack up personal belongings from the house.

By the time it was dark, friends had the opening in the roof covered to protect the valuables left inside the house, Frank Taylor said.

Picking up the pieces

After that first day, the help continued to pour in. The Taylor Farms Relief Fund was set up at Middlefield Bank to accept donations to help the family as they continued to put their lives back together.

The 4-H families coordinated to provide the Taylors with meals every night for two weeks.

“We wanted to make sure their needs were provided for and they didn’t have to worry about the day-to-day living kind of things,” Munn said.

The pig shed that housed the older Taylor girls’ 4-H pig projects was destroyed in the storm. So two 4-H families paid for a new shed and delivered it to the farm so the girls could keep up with their projects, Munn said.

Another 4-H family provided a portable toilet for people working at the home and barn, Munn said.

A spaghetti dinner benefiting the relief fund was held at the family’s church, First Congregational Church of Claridon.

“We just love them and want to take care of them as best we can,” Munn said. “That’s what we do.”

(A full story will appear in this Thursday’s edition of Farm and Dairy)