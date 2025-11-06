Farm and Dairy Weekly Rundown: Episode 31 (11-06-25)

Welcome to episode 31 of Farm and Dairy’s virtual newsletter, the Weekly Rundown, where reporters Liz Partsch and Paul Rowley discuss the top stories from this week’s issue in our newsroom.
In episode 31, Liz and Paul break down the headlines from the Nov. 6 edition, including:
Police investigating remains of four horses found in Salem, Ohio stables
Ohio farm preserves worker’s turkey tradition for Thanksgiving
Crisis training helps police officers better respond to mental health calls
