Glass Rooster Cannery shares wealth with the art of canning

Jeannie Seabrook
Jeannie Seabrook poses with her finished jars of blackberry jam at the Glass Rooster Cannery on Jan. 21, 2025. The jams will be going to the Southeast Ohio Foodbank and Regional Kitchen. (Liz Partsch photo)

SUNBURY, Ohio — Snow covers the ground at Glass Rooster Cannery, but there are some things the cold can’t hide, like the friendly woman smiling in the doorway or the abundance of art hanging on every wall. Sunshine pours into every corner of the cannery, whether it is through kindness or crafts.

For owner Jeannie Seabrook, this is where memories are made and learning is easy when fostered through the right person. Seabrook teaches a range of homesteading classes at the cannery, from soap making and canning to making bread from scratch and cooking new cuisines.

But the cannery’s purpose is more than teaching people a new skill — it’s about leaving with a better appreciation for the craft.

“Some people will decide, ‘This isn’t so bad. I like the result that I get when I do it myself. I am going to do it for the rest of my life.’ Then you have some people who say, ‘Oh, this is kind of cool.’ They’ll do it three or four times and then enough is enough.” Seabrook said. “Then there’s the people who say, ‘Oh my gosh, now I’m willing to pay way more when I know what goes into getting a quality product.’ That is what canning does for you. It’s about what’s going into our bodies. We only have one of those.”

Glass Rooster Cannery
Jeannie Seabrook screws on lids for a batch of blackberry jam at the Glass Rooster Cannery on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)

How it started

One day, 15 years ago, Seabrook rushed over to her sister Susie Schmidhammer’s house with an idea. She handed Schmidhammer an article on wartime community canneries.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Agricultural Library, community canning centers became popular during the Great Depression and World Wars in most rural areas. These canning centers provided cost-efficient pressure canners to residents and trained them on how to can properly.

At that time, Seabrook worked at a law firm and had her own homestead, but opening up a cannery was a dream. She said to Schmidhammer, “I think I know what I want to be when I grow up.” Right away, her sister offered up her residence for the business.

In November 2010, they broke ground on Schmidhammer’s four-acre property. Schmidhammer, an artist who primarily worked with glass, decorated the place while Seabrook designed the kitchen and gathered utensils. The sisters also created a garden with heirloom varieties to start.

The cannery opened in May 2011, and Seabrook began by teaching home-preserving classes like how to can and ferment food using products from her garden. By the fall of 2012, Seabrook obtained a canning license from the Ohio Department of Agriculture to sell canned products.

As they worked on building up the business, Schmidhammer and Seabrook continued to transform the property. Schmidhammer converted a barn, used to store grain at the time, into her art studio. The sisters also refurbished a larger barn to be a wedding venue for Seabrook’s daughter in 2012 — the barn is now open for weddings throughout the year.

“We’ve seen a number of nieces and nephews get married here and have baby showers,” Seabrook said. “It’s really been a family gathering place in addition to everything else going on.”

One of Glass Rooster Cannery's barns serves as a wedding venue. (Liz Partsch photo)
A chandelier decorated with glass art hangs in the wedding barn at Glass Rooster Cannery on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Seabrook and family members started mimicking Schmidhammer's art after she died in 2018. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
The inside of the wedding venue barn at Glass Rooster Cannery on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Glass Rooster Cannery
The wedding barn has an upstairs floor with more seating. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Glass Rooster Cannery
A cat sits on top of the bar in the wedding venue barn on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Glass Rooster Cannery
The wedding venue is located in a barn on Seabrook's property. (Liz Partsch photos)
Glass Rooster Cannery

Expansion

Over time, Seabrook expanded her class offerings to meet customer requests such as making mozzarella cheese or bread from scratch. She now offers 28 classes, including everything from making boozy jams and lip balm to learning the art of sourdough and Greek cuisine.

Kim Burke, a resident of northwest Columbus, recently took the Artisan Pasta and Bread class with a group of friends. She enjoyed how helpful Seabrook was as an instructor.

“I’ve taken other cooking classes, (but) the setup seemed to allow for more one-on-one,” Burke said. “Right at the moment, I didn’t have to track her down or anything. She was right there.”

In addition to group classes, Seabrook offers classes for corporate retreats, as well as clubs and school field trips. After taking the pasta-and-bread-making class, Chastidy Sours decided to book the “Working with Yeast: Pizza, Cinnamon Rolls and Bread Class” for her daughter’s Girl Scout Troop.

“You could ask her questions that getting a recipe or even a video online doesn’t allow for,” Sours said. “My personal experience with her was wonderful, and so I really feel comfortable with the girls going and having a good time.”

The Glass Rooster Cannery has seen groups from all walks of life. A family traveled from Missouri for a class, and, one time, a group of Chinese exchange students learned and stayed on the property — Seabrook began renting out two spaces next to the cannery in 2020: a three-bedroom house and a studio apartment.

Jeannie Seabrook
Owner Jeannie Seabrook stands in front of a window of rooster at the Glass Rooster Cannery on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Jeannie Seabrook
Jeannie Seabrook
Jeannie Seabrook adds pectin to thicken the jam on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Jeannie Seabrook
Jeannie Seabrook
Jeannie Seabrook
Jeannie Seabrook
Jeannie Seabrook pours sugar into a batch of blackberry jam on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Jeannie Seabrook
Jeannie Seabrook stirs in sugar for a batch of blackberry jam on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Jeannie Seabrook
Jeannie Seabrook tests the viscosity of the jam before putting it in jars on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Jeannie Seabrook
Glass Rooster Cannery
Jeannie Seabrook pours jam into a glass jar on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Jeannie Seabrook
Jeannie Seabrook pours blackberry jam into jars at Glass Rooster Cannery on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Jeannie Seabrook
Jeannie Seabrook flips the jars upside down to kill bacteria, and re-flips them to ensure there's no empty space at the bottom. (Liz Partsch photo)
Jeannie Seabrook
Spices are kept in glass jars at the Glass Rooster Cannery. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
The outside of the Glass Rooster Cannery on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Glass Rooster Cannery
The dining room area at the Glass Rooster Cannery on Jan. 21, 2025. This is where classes will eat the food they cooked together. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
The kitchen at the Glass Rooster Cannery on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
The outside of the Glass Rooster Cannery's two rental properties sit behind the main barn on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
The outside of the Glass Rooster Cannery as seen from the road on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)

A helping hand

Seabrook soon realized her business could not only educate people in the art of canning but could repurpose unmarketable food that was otherwise considered waste.

In 2016, a farmer came to Seabrook with a problem: hundreds of pounds of hot peppers. The farmer had no market for the peppers and asked Seabrook if she could do something with them. Together, they created a spicy sandwich pepper and hot pepper jelly for the farmer to take back and sell.

Produce must meet certain criteria to be sold in the grocery store like size. If the produce is slightly under the required size, the food is thrown away or composted.

“Somebody brought me a whole load of tomatoes that were all 2 1/2 inches and they need them to be 3 inches. (These) beautiful tomatoes were going to be composted,” Seabrook said. “I can take care of that here and give them a marketable product and slow down a lot of the waste happening from the farmer’s side of things.”

So, she created the Farmers Sustainability Program where farmers can bring their extra produce, have it canned, buy it back for a fraction of the retail price — based on the work and ingredients that went in — and sell it for a profit.

Farmers bring new recipes to Seabrook often, which she’ll develop and eventually sell on her own shelves, once approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Today, she has over 30 recipes approved, from tomato sauce and apple butter to chili starter and cowboy candy — sweetened jalapeño peppers.

Local farms she cans for include Richland Grow Op in Mansfield, Ohio; Sippel Family Farm in Mt. Gilead and Evans Family Ranch in New Carlisle. In addition to helping farmers reduce waste, Seabrook works with the Ohio CAN program to donate a portion of her canned products to the Southeast Ohio Foodbank and Regional Kitchen.

Glass Rooster Cannery
Glass Rooster Cannery's country store sells a variety of Seabrook's canned goods. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Glass Rooster Cannery
The Glass Rooster Cannery sells boozy jam and regular jam in its country store. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Glass Rooster Cannery
Baskets are used to shop for canned goods at the Glass Rooster Cannery on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Glass Rooster Cannery
Boozy jams are sold at Glass Rooster Cannery on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Glass Rooster Cannery
A bridge with a rooster on top sits in front of the Glass Rooster Cannery. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery

Remembering the past, embracing the future

Throughout it all, the most challenging part of running the cannery has been doing so without the help of her sister, Schmidhammer, who passed away in 2018.

“I am the visionary, I’m the let’s think big and do it fast person, and she was the brakes: ‘Hey, why don’t you slow down and think about what you are about to endeavor,’” Seabrook said. “We were a really nice balance for each other, and I had to figure out what I was going to do to create that balance without her. And the truth is I haven’t. But we try things, the same way Susie and I would.”

Even though Schmidhammer is gone, her presence is felt in every corner of the property. The Glass Rooster Cannery was Schmidhammer’s art studio. She made sinks out of antique desks, cut pieces of glass to make a collage of hummingbirds and flowers and took two summers to create a sculpture of wine bottles cemented together to resemble a flower.

Susie Schmidhammer’s wine bottle art piece was made over the course of two summers to resemble a flower. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
One of Susie Schmidhammer’s art pieces of a garden made by carving flower petals from glass. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Susie Schmidhammer spent two summers placing wine bottles in cement to resemble a flower. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Susie Schmidhammer decorated a window with scraps of glass. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Susie Schmidhammer decorated a shower with glass at the Glass Rooster Cannery. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Flowers and a hummingbird Susie Schmidhammer made out of glass that she fashinoned on a piece of plaster. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Glass Rooster Cannery
Glass Rooster Cannery
Susie Schmidhammer used wine bottles to make a flower sculpture. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Susie Schmidhammer painted most of the light switches on the property. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Glass Rooster Cannery
One of the sinks Susie Schmidhammer created at the Glass Rooster Cannery on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Glass Rooster Cannery
Susie Schmidhammer made a towel rack out of a plank of wood and hangers found at a flea market. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Glass Rooster Cannery
Art made by Susie Schmidhammer in the Glass Rooster Cannery's rental home. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery
Glass Rooster Cannery
Susie Schmidhammer's art barn at the Glass Rooster Cannery on Jan. 21, 2025. (Liz Partsch photo)
Glass Rooster Cannery

Seabrook continues to expand the business they created together and someday soon hopes to get new equipment to can low-acid foods like soup. As she looks toward these new endeavors, her goals for the cannery remain the same: educating others.

“We are going to be dead and gone by the time the world suffers through a lot of the things that are going to emanate from climate change and how we treat our planet. But if we can postpone that by teaching the next generation a little bit about stewardship responsibilities, to not throw things out the window or to only use one paper towel instead of eight, that’s our little contribution, to teach them what a tomato really tastes like,” Seabrook said.

The next person to take a class could be a future CEO, Seabrook added. “If they can develop an ethic for caring for the planet, that’s going to make a difference in the businesses that are built.”

(Liz Partsch can be reached at epartsch@farmanddairy.com or 330-337-3419.)

