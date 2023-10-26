New reserve fund will feed West Virginia’s largest food banks

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice announced the launch of the Posey Perry Emergency Food Fund, a $10 million reserve account dedicated to combating food insecurity in West Virginia.

The emergency fund supports the state’s largest food banks, Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank. Together, these organizations provide meals to food pantries across all 55 counties in West Virginia. The Posey Perry Emergency Food Fund serves as a tribute to the late Posey Perry, a dedicated coal miner who volunteered tirelessly at food banks for numerous years.

Pantries associated with the Mountaineer Food Bank and Facing Hunger Foodbank network are strongly encouraged to seek funding by contacting these organizations directly.