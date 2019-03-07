Ohio Master Farmers, top crop adviser honored

ADA, Ohio — Two crop farmers from northwestern Ohio received one of the state’s top awards in agriculture March 5, on the opening day of the Conservation Tillage and Technology Conference.

Allen Dean, of Williams County, and John Motter, of Hancock County, were recipients of the 2019 Master Farmer Award, which recognizes two individuals each year who farm “effectively, efficiently, environmentally and economically.”

Dean farms about 1,900 acres and is a first-generation farmer who gained his experience in agriculture by participating in 4-H and working for area farmers. He has been no-tilling crops for about 40 years, and today raises corn, soybeans, some oats and barley. Cover crops have been a mainstay at his farm since 2005, and he uses grass waterways and filter strips to help keep nutrients out of waterways.

“Allen’s broad vision of the future of agriculture and his impactful demonstrations of innovative, on-farm practices make him a recognized leader in soil health and agronomy,” according to John and Rebecca McGuire, of Simplified Technology Services, in a letter of support.

Enduring change. Motter is a third-generation farmer who started farming with his father at an early age, and endured the tragic and sudden loss of his father in a farming accident, when John was only 25.

Motter once operated a swine and cattle operation, but is now focused on 800 acres of corn and sobyeans. He has also held a number of leadership roles within the soybean industry, at both the state and national levels, where he advocated on behalf of grain farmers and the work they do to feed the world.

Like Dean, Motter is committed to conservation stewardship through the use of no-till, precision nutrient placement and grass waterways.

Motter said he’s never the first to adopt a new farm technology — but he’s also never the last. He said farmers need to keep learning, and looking for ways to do things better.

One of the mantras he follows, he said, is “What can we do tomorrow that we learned from yesterday and advance our industry.”

Crop adviser

A second award, the Ohio Certified Crop Adviser of the Year, was presented to Don Boehm, of Findlay. Boehm is the crop protection manager at Legacy Farmers Cooperative with more than 30 years of crop advising experience and service.

He is responsible for weed management recommendations, soil sampling and scouting, as well as developing strategies for the 4R principles and exploring ways to utilize new technology for growers.

“Don leads the agronomy employees at Legacy to get their CCAs and follow good recommendations and practices,” said David Wurm, who nominated Don Boehm for the award. “He practices what he preaches — implementing nitrogen and phosphorus efficiency practices on his own farm.”

Boehm currently leads the Ohio AgriBusiness Association’s agronomy subcommittee and serves on the industry education planning committee. He was also instrumental in driving Legacy Farmers Cooperative to be among the first facilities certified in the 4R Nutrient Stewardship Certification Program.

“Don represents the very best of Ohio CCAs,” said Logan Haake, chairman of the Ohio CCA board, and who presented the award during the conference.

Boehm received a plaque and a $1,500 cash award, courtesy of the Ohio Association Independent Crop Consultants, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation and Nutrien.

About the awards. The Master Farmer Award is sponsored by Ohio Farmer magazine, with video production by Brownfield Ag News.

To learn more about the award and this year’s recipients, visit www.farmprogress.com/master-farmers/2019-ohio-master-farmers-honored.

For more information about the Ohio CCA Program, visit oaba.net/cca.