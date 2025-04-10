Ohio’s spring wild turkey hunting seasons open

COLUMBUS — Spring wild turkey hunting seasons are set to begin in Ohio, beginning with youth turkey hunting season April 12 and 13. Ohio’s regular seasons are divided into two zones: the south zone, which begins April 19 and the northeast zone (Ashtabula, Cuyahoga, Geauga, Lake and Trumbull counties), which opens May 3. The season limit is one bearded turkey.

Each summer, the Division of Wildlife collects information on young wild turkeys, called poults. Brood surveys in 2022, 2023 and 2024 showed good results that will benefit Ohio’s wild turkey population numbers this spring. The statewide average poults per hen was 2.9 in 2024, 2.8 in 2023 and 3.0 in 2022, with a long-term average of 2.8.

During the 2024 spring wild turkey season, hunters checked 15,535 birds. Among those were 1,785 turkeys taken by hunters aged 17 and younger during the youth weekend. Eastern and southern counties, where forested habitat is most abundant, typically record the highest number of harvests. The top five counties for turkey harvest in 2024 were Ashtabula (470), Belmont (454), Tuscarawas (449), Monroe (447) and Washington (410).

Regulations. During the youth hunting season, hunters aged 17 and younger can participate with a youth hunting license ($10 for a one-year license) and youth turkey permit ($16). Licenses and permits can be purchased on the Ohio Wildlife Licensing System, via the HuntFish OH mobile app, or at participating license sales agents. Youth hunters are required to be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 18 years of age or older. Hunting hours during the youth season are 30 minutes before sunrise until sunset.

In both regular season hunting zones, turkey hunting hours for the first nine days of the season are from 30 minutes before sunrise until noon. For the remainder of the season, hours are extended until sunset. The season ends in the south zone May 18 and in the northeast zone June 1. Turkey hunters are required to have a valid hunting license and spring turkey permit, unless exempted.

Hunters are required to game check their harvested bird no later than 11:30 p.m. on the day it was taken. The Division of Wildlife’s automated game check system is available on wildohio.gov, on the HuntFish OH mobile app, by phone at 877-824-4864 or at a participating license agent. Reporting your harvest allows the Division of Wildlife to monitor wild turkey populations from year to year and impacts management decisions on wild turkeys.