Volunteers needed for Ohio’s fifth annual Sandhill Crane Count

COLUMBUS — The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Division of Wildlife is seeking volunteers for the fifth annual Midwest Crane Count on the morning of April 12.

The Division of Wildlife is collaborating with the International Crane Foundation and Ohio Bird Conservation Initiative to conduct the survey. The Division of Wildlife along with partners and volunteers will count the numbers of sandhill cranes seen or heard in 33 counties in Ohio. These locations have habitats where sandhill cranes typically nest such as wet meadows, shallow marshes, bogs and other wetlands. Sandhill cranes are listed as threatened in Ohio. Sandhills are secretive during their nesting season, and the count is an effort to better track Ohio’s breeding crane population.

The sandhill crane was once extirpated (disappeared) from Ohio but returned to Wayne County in 1987 and has been slowly expanding since. Last year, volunteers located 412 sandhill cranes across 32 counties. The five counties with the most sandhill cranes reported during the 2024 count were Wayne (106), Lucas (56), Geauga (48), Holmes (28) and Richland (27).

Ohio’s sandhill crane count, by year:

2024: 412 (32 counties surveyed)

2023: 357 (30 counties surveyed)

2022: 311 (26 counties surveyed)

2021: 160 (five counties surveyed)

Ohioans interested in volunteering should contact a county coordinator: https://obcinet.org/get-involved/ohio-crane-count/

The commitment includes the time it takes to scout an area, a virtual training and review of survey protocols and the morning count. On the day of the count, it’s estimated that volunteers will be working outdoors for approximately two hours. Birders of all abilities who can identify a sandhill crane can participate. A vehicle is also required. Participation in pairs and some experience using the eBird community science platform is preferred. The study will take place rain or shine.

Ohio’s cranes are seasonal residents that migrate south for the winter. They feed during daylight hours on grain, insects, birds, small mammals, amphibians and reptiles. They migrate at high elevations in large flocks. The range of these native birds extends from Mexico and Florida into Alaska and Canada.