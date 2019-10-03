Roundup of gardening news for Oct. 3, 2019

JEFFERSON COUNTY

Hydroponics and aquaponics. There will be a hydroponics and aquaponics class at 7 p.m. Oct. 14 at the Jefferson County Joint Vocational School, 1509 County Highway 22A, Bloomingdale, Ohio.

Cost is $5 and preregistration is required by calling 740-264-2212 or email lyon.194@osu.edu.

