10 components of an irrigation system

1Water source

This could be a well, irrigation pond, irrigation ditch, river, etc.

2Pump

Depending on location and volume/pressure requirements, this can vary.

3Backflow prevention

This prevents any foreign material, fertilizer or contaminants from flowing back into the water source.

4Pressure regulator

Depending on the type of emitters, the pressure that this device regulates to can vary widely. This not only reduces the pressure, but can work to keep pressure consistent.

5Filter

There are varying types of filters, but all serve to remove particulates from the water that could plug emitters.

6Injector

These are used to apply water-soluble fertilizers through the irrigation kit.

7Adapters

These vary, but are used to connect various different types of equipment and irrigation lines.

8Distribution lines

These move water from the water source to the location of application.

9Submain lines/headers

These water lines enter the field and distribute water to the emitters.

10Emitters

Drip tape or overhead sprinklers apply the water to the crop.

Source: Irrigation considerations for the small vegetable farm, Michigan State Extension.

(Farm and Dairy is featuring a series of “101” columns throughout the year to help young and beginning farmers master farm living. From finances to management to machinery repair and animal care, farmers do it all.)

