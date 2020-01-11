1940s – 1960s:

The government

jumps into dairy

During the world wars, the demand for milk increased dramatically.

During World War II, some of the government support mechanisms that would carry dairy into the next century were born. At that point, it was out of sheer necessity.

The Steagall Amendment of 1941 set a support price for dairy products and other non-basic commodities to help meet wartime demand. The federal government purchased butter off the open market.

Government support began in earnest through the Agricultural Act of 1949. The government decided there needed to be a steady supply of dairy products for Americans.

Enter the Milk Price Support Program.

The government didn’t pay farmers directly through this program. Instead, it purchased storable dairy products — butter, cheese and nonfat dry milk — at support prices through the Commodity Credit Corporation.

The price support system worked well for farmers for decades, said Dianne Shoemaker, dairy production economics specialist with Ohio State University Extension. It made sure that processors could at least pay farmers legislated support prices, if nothing else.

Farmers could count on the support price to come in and that was enough to make a living on, Shoemaker said. You could milk cows like your family had done historically and you could make a living. You wouldn’t get rich, but you could support your household.

“Milk pricing drove the way people ran farms,” Shoemaker said. “Before, people farmed for the love of it. If you needed to increase family living, you could work a little harder or add a few cows.”

That was part of the program’s eventual downfall as well.

Because there was no production control mechanism associated with the support program, dairy farmers could milk more cows and be certain they’d get more money.

After all, the federal government was buying its surplus off the market.