How to keep deer out of your garden

Deer feast on vegetable gardens, flowerbeds, shrubs and trees. They will eat leaves, grass, bark, acorns, fruits, nuts, berries, lichens and fungi. Just one deer can consume between five and 10 pounds of plant material per day. It’s no surprise growing deer populations have been problematic for gardeners.

Gardeners can successfully manage deer damage with an integrated pest management approach, which could include planting deer-resistant plants, using repellents, taking advantage of seasonal hunting opportunities, deploying guard dogs and building fences.

Deer feeding habits

Understanding deer feeding habits can help you fine-tune your management plan. A good plan will recognize how available food sources change throughout the year due to weather conditions, seasons and other factors.

Consider the factors that affect deer feeding habits:

Experience and previous movement patterns

Nutritional needs

Plant palatability

Seasonal plant availability

Weather conditions

Geographic area

Availability of alternative foods

If any one factor is stressing the local deer population, almost any plant is at risk for browsing. However, by observing and monitoring the habits of the herd feeding on your garden, you can determine which plants are preferred by deer in your area during different seasonal and climatic conditions.

Generally speaking, deer consume evergreen and dry leaves, as well as dormant buds during the winter; new growth on woody and herbaceous plants in the spring and summer and fruits and nuts from late summer to early winter.

By isolating preferred food sources throughout the year, you can implement a targeted management strategy to make your garden less appealing.

Frequently damaged plants

Some preferred food sources include apples, yews, rhododendrons, roses and hostas. By pairing deer favorites with undesirable plants, you may be able to camouflage them a bit and deter deer from feeding.

Deer-resistant plants

There are no plants that are completely safe under all conditions, but there are plants that are less preferred and even resistant under ideal conditions.

Deer-resistant plants frequently share common characteristics such as hairy, rough or spiny stem and leaf texture or the presence of aromatic compounds in the stems or leaves. Lavender and boxwood are avoided because of their aromatic qualities, while lamb’s ear and oakleaf hydrangea are distasteful to deer because of their leaf textures.

Penn State Extension suggests using the following deer-resistant plants in your landscape:

Trees

Bottlebrush Buckeye

Chinese Paper Birch

Heritage River Birch

Paper Birch

Japanese Falsecypress

Japanese Cedar

Rocky Mountain Juniper

Ironwood

Colorado Blue Spruce

Scotch Pine

Douglas Fir

Shrubs, groundcovers and climbers

Bearberry

Pawpaw

Barberry

Butterfly bush

Boxwood

Bluebeard

Japanese Plum-Yew

Creeping Wintergreen

Creeping Juniper

Shore Juniper

Leucothoe

Nandina

Allegheny Spurge

Japanese Spurge

American Elderberry

Dwarf Sweet Box

Periwinkle

Chastetree

Annuals, perennials, bulbs

Yarrow

Monkshood

Bugleweed

Star of Persia

Common Dill (annual)

Snapdragon (annual)

Columbine

Rock-cress

Jack-in-the-Pulpit

Rock Cress

Basket-of-Gold

Berginia

Plumbago

Snakeroot

Colchicum

Lily-of-the-Valley

Bleeding Heart

Foxglove

Wood Fern

Barrenwort

Euphorbia

Fritillary

Sweet Woodruff

Lenten Rose

Dame’s Rocket

Hyacinth

Deadnettle

Lavender

Sweet Alyssum (annual)

Rose Champion

Ostrich Fern

Daffodil

Flowering Tobacco (annual)

Royal Fern

Oriental Poppy

Scented Geranium (annual)

Husker Red Penstemon

Russian Sage

Lungwort

Rhubarb

Lavender Cotton

Squill

Lamb’s Ears

Marigold (annual)

Common Tansy

Thyme

Foam Flower

Other control methods

Fencing. Installing a fence is an expensive, but effective way to keep deer out of your garden. You can choose either a conventional woven wire fence or an electric fence. To weigh the pros and cons of both types, get more information from Penn State Extension.

Hunting. Taking advantage of seasonal hunting opportunities to thin the herd can help with deer management throughout the rest of the year.

Repellents. Repellents are effective when they are integrated into a management program that includes fencing, hunting and several types of repellents. You can try both area repellents and contact repellents. Area repellents do not have to be directly applied to the plant. Some examples are tankage (putrefied meat scraps), ammonium soaps, bone tar oil, blood meal and human hair. Contact repellents work by taste and must be applied directly to the plant. Some examples are putrescent egg solids, thiram and hot pepper sauce. These repellents work best if you apply them to the plant during the dormant season on dry days when temperatures are above freezing.

Guard dogs. A chained dog will not be able to deter deer outside of its range, but free-range dogs can deter deer from any part of your property. With the use of an underground electric fence, you can keep your dogs contained and discourage deer from entering your property. Penn State Extension suggests using herding breeds and long-haired breeds to maximize the effectiveness of this strategy year round.

Resources