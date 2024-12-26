The annual Christmas Bird Count is at hand

The annual Christmas Bird Count is underway, and it has become as much of a holiday tradition for me as Christmas itself.

Origins

This inaugural event commenced on Christmas day in 1900, when ornithologist Frank M. Chapman, an early officer of the fledgling Audubon Society, proposed a count that would take the place of a disturbing hunt.

The Christmas “Side Hunt” was a competition between groups of hunters that would go afield each Christmas day and shoot as many birds and mammals as they could target. At the end of the day, the group with the largest pile of victims triumphed. Even back then, scientists were concerned with declining bird populations, so Chapman’s newly implemented “Christmas Bird Census” was a welcome replacement, encouraging counting rather than killing.

Christmas Bird Count

Presently, the Christmas Bird Counts can be held on any day between December 14 and January 5. Each count is performed within a designated “count circle” encompassing a 15-mile diameter. Once a count circle is established, it should not be changed or moved. Each count circle has a designated manager to organize participants and compile the data, as well as a minimum of 10 volunteers to conduct the survey. These citizen scientists are divided into small parties and assigned designated routes within the circle. They have a 24-hour period in which to count every bird they observe. Volunteers with active bird feeding stations within the count circle are also encouraged to record the birds that visit their feeders on count day.

This year, Audubon’s annual Christmas Bird Count is celebrating 125 years, boasting the longest-running science project in North America’s history! What started as count circles in 25 locations and a total of 27 volunteers in 1900, has now grown to nearly 2,700 count circles and over 83,000 participants. Counts are not only conducted in the U.S. but also in Canada, Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific Islands.

Using the data

Since changes take place gradually over time, the longer the timeframe that data is collected, the more it begins to tell a story. The information that has been and continues to be gathered from this historical survey is beginning to paint a picture of how bird populations are faring. Data is analyzed by biologists, researchers and wildlife agencies to pinpoint the long-term health and status of bird populations across North America.

When information from the CBC is combined with other surveys, patterns begin to emerge on how bird populations are changing. Sadly, an article published by the journal “Science” in 2019 paints a foreboding picture. Using data from a combination of projects, including the CBC, scientists have made the grim discovery that since the 1970s, bird populations have declined by nearly 30%, a population loss of 3 billion birds. Valuable information gleaned from these research projects is now being used to help guide conservation action by allowing experts to identify environmental issues and protect essential habitats. Curbing pesticide use and supporting the regeneration of wetlands and habitat management are just a few of the solutions being implemented to save targeted bird species.

Participating in Geauga County

This year, I will be participating in my 41st Christmas Bird Count here in northeast Ohio. The count circle, whose center is situated in the quaint little town of Burton, was established in 1957 by the late Robert McCullough. The eventual park board president of Geauga Park District, Bob recognized the importance of and the need for the establishment of this survey in Geauga County. Lucky for me, he was also my high school biology teacher and introduced me to the CBC by inviting me along with him on my very first count in 1983. I accompanied him on many counts thereafter, and continue to participate in the survey today.

This location is now in its 67th year and obvious patterns here have begun to emerge. Data has reflected the dramatic decline of specific bird species over the years, such as evening grosbeaks. It has also pinpointed irruption years for pine siskins, common redpolls and red-breasted nuthatches. Northern mockingbirds, a southern species, are shifting their territories northward and are now commonly recorded on this count. Success stories are also unfolding. Below are just a few examples of several species and the obvious changes that have taken place over the years within the Burton circle.

Bald eagles

During the latter half of the 20th century, bald eagles reached an all-time low in Ohio, dropping to a mere four breeding pairs. Having suffered the effects of the insecticide known as DDT, which weakened their eggshells, as well as a loss of quality habitat throughout most of their range, bald eagles were elevated to “endangered species” status on both state and federal levels. Fearing extinction, a concerned American public, combined with years of painstaking efforts put forth by wildlife biologists, has resulted in a thriving population of eagles, as well as a delisting from its endangered status. To date, over 900 nests have been tallied in Ohio, over a dozen of those in Geauga County alone. This success story is reflected in the Geauga County Christmas Bird Count. For the first 35 years of the count, not a single bald eagle was recorded. Yet since 1993, the number of eagles has taken an upward trend with over 20 individuals tallied on the count day last year — the highest ever.

Wild turkeys

Once plentiful in North America, the wild turkey population dwindled to zero by 1904 due to the hunting pressures of the pioneers and the transition of their woodland habitat into cropland. Fortunately, conservation groups worked together to reintroduce the species in the 1950s, leading to one of the greatest success stories for a bird species. Ohio now hosts upward of 200,000 wild turkeys that can be found thriving in all 88 counties. Here in Geauga County, that success has been reflected in our CBC counts. During the first 30 years of the survey, not a single turkey was tallied. However, since 1987, the presence of wild turkeys has been following an upward trend.

Eastern bluebirds

Years ago, the prospect of seeing an eastern bluebird against a backdrop of snow was zero. Harsh winters offered the birds no choice but to migrate south to warmer climes where food was readily available. Yet winters here in northeast Ohio have changed dramatically. Snow that once consistently covered a frozen landscape from December through most of March is nothing more than a memory. Presently, two to three significant snow events per winter have become the norm, leaving a mild, muddy terrain in its place. This change in climate has made species such as bluebirds (as well as American robins) think twice about undertaking an arduous migration, and many individuals now choose to ride out the winter on their breeding grounds. This behavior could not be reflected more accurately than on the Geauga County CBC. Ever since 1991, the number of eastern bluebirds tallied has continued to rise yearly, with over 180 individuals sighted on the count day in 2022. This rise in numbers should not be confused with an increase in the population, but rather, on a more disturbing note, can be considered a warning sign of the increasing temperatures our world is experiencing.

This year’s count

This winter’s count falls on New Year’s Day, and I will be up before dawn, excitedly preparing to embark on yet another survey. If you live within 7 miles of Burton, Ohio, don’t be surprised to see cars creeping along, containing volunteers with binoculars trained out over the landscape or even on your bird feeders. If you’d like to be involved in a future count, whether joining a group or simply counting at your feeders, feel free to visit www.audubon.org/community-science/christmas-bird-count/join-christmas-bird-count for more information. And heck, if you can’t do that but would still like to help, we certainly would appreciate it if you would top off your feeders or even spread your manure close to the road so we can get a better tally of those snow buntings and horned larks (wink, wink).