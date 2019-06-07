Treat your farm family to an Ohio summer staycation

Long days caring for land and livestock may make it difficult to take a summer vacation, but farm families don’t want to miss fun in the sun. A summer staycation is a great way to spend quality time together and see the state without straying too far from the farm. Whether your family prefers the open road, nature, history, or opportunities to grow and know, Ohio staycations offer something for everyone.

Ohio road trips

Ohio has 262,377 road miles to explore. The Ohio Byway Program makes road trip planning easy. Take your pick of five Ohio Scenic Byways: Amish Country, Historic National Road, Lake Erie Coastal Trail, Ohio and Erie Canalway, or the Ohio River Scenic Byway. Download trip maps and byways stories from the Ohio Byways website.

The Great Ohio Lodges

The Great Ohio Lodges are a network of nine staycation destinations. Visitors can swim, paddle, hike, hunt, fish, golf and more. This year I booked cabins at five Great Ohio Lodges at the special rate of $100 per night utilizing my Ohio Farm Bureau membership savings benefits. Burr Oak Lodge hiking trails are the best in the state. Trails range in length from ¼-mile to 23-miles. Salt Fork Lodge is nestled in Ohio’s largest state park. Its natural beauty cannot be beaten. Maumee Bay Lodge on Lake Erie offers countless ways to get on the water: beaches, marina, fishing, and an epic indoor pool with kid’s splash pad.

Aviation history

Congress declared Ohio the “Birthplace of Aviation” for its rich history of aviation innovators. The Wright brothers, John Glenn, and Eddie Rickenbacker to name a few. The National Museum of the United States Air Force and Dayton Aviation Heritage National Park have planes and informational displays for all ages.

Grow & Know

Farm tours, local food festivals, and antique tractor shows — Ohio Farm Bureau Grow & Know events are opportunities for farm families to socialize, learn, and support good causes. Enjoy a tour and breakfast on the farm at Henricks & Krieger Dairy in on June 15th. The second annual M.A.D.E. on the Farm in Chillicothe unites farmers, community members and stakeholders to benefit the regional Drug Free Clubs of America on July 21st. On August 24th, Harvest for Hunger at French Ridge Vineyards and Winery will raise funds for food pantries in Holmes County. For complete Grow & Know event listings, visit the Ohio Farm Bureau website.