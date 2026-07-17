Don’t let your soil turn into chocolate milk

The most valuable resource on your farm is soil. But with the recent June and July rains, I have witnessed streams and ponds turn brown as plumes of sediment enter the water like fog settling in a valley.

Some people drive by, see the chocolate-milk-colored water and think nothing of it. Others may believe this is part of a natural process that cannot be prevented. And to some extent, these people are correct. However, conservationists have a long list of best management practices that can be used to stop or minimize the soil erosion taking place on your farm.

There is one BMP that can slow the erosion of our precious resource, improve the tilth, feed its microbiological life and improve water infiltration rates.

What is this magical conservation practice that can accomplish so many things? Cover crops!

Now, before you set this section of the Farm and Dairy down to return to your daily activities, let’s take a closer look at how cover crops could enhance your operation.

Erosion control: Their roots anchor the soil, while leafy growth softens the impact of heavy rain and wind.

Soil health: Decomposing plants add organic matter, which improves water infiltration, structure and carbon sequestration.

Weed and pest suppression: Cover crops out-compete weeds for light and space and can disrupt the life cycles of insects and diseases.

Nutrient management: Legumes (such as clovers) pull nitrogen from air and fix it into the soil, while deep taproots (like forage radish) break up soil compaction and bring up leached nutrients.

My suggestion would be to decide what you want the cover crop to do — prevent erosion, scavenge nutrients, increase soil organic matter, etc. Then, identify the system that will make it happen on your farm.

You will then need to decide how to apply the seed to your cropland. Using a no-till drill to establish good seed to soil contact is the best way. However, the timing of planting can be difficult here in northeast Ohio. If that is the case, would aerial seed application be an option?

There are several local drone operators that have been applying cover crop seed to standing crops, corn and soybeans. This gives the seeds a chance to germinate and establish before the existing crop is removed. Once the corn or soybeans are harvested, the cover crop should grow quickly, giving it even more time before the first winter freeze.

If you are cover crop newcomer, do not be intimated by all the options and blends that are on the market. Start with a simple mix of oats and radishes. Those species will likely winter kill so you will avoid any work before spring planting. One caution: be careful with the total amount of brassicas (radishes) or broadleaf species in the mix. Brassicas/broadleaves should be limited to no more than 2 to 3 pounds per acre in the mix. These species can germinate quickly and grow vigorously, which shades out the other species in the mix.

Farmers and gardeners must remember that beneath the surface of every farm lies a living system teaming with microbes, minerals and roots whose impact is measurable.

By having those roots growing throughout the year, landowners are able to remove plow pans, reestablish water holding capacity, increase fertility and improve the overall health of their most precious resource.