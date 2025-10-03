Find ways to release stress during harvest

Many families, including my own, love this time of year. My kids count down to fall festivals, pumpkin patches and chili — yes, we love a warm bowl of chili! My kids look forward to combine and grain truck rides with Dad and Grandpa. Although we look forward to the changing seasons and memories made, we also prepare ourselves for later nights and longer weeks.

This is an exciting time of year, but it can also be stressful for producers and their families. Harvest signifies the end of a year’s worth of hard work and a glimpse into next year’s season.

As harvest begins, we expect hiccups with equipment and fleeting days, but knowing things happen does not make the season easier. As we attempt to plan for the season, here are some ways we can try to manage stress, too. Whether it be for us or a member of our community, it is the little changes that improve our daily experience.

Be transparent

Communication can be hard when we are not being intentional. Sometimes we are busy and, when we’re in a rush, it’s easy to assume that everyone is on the same page. When feelings or plans go unexplained, we open the possibility of misunderstandings, resentment or mistakes. Take the time to share your intentions, plans or strategies with those you are working with and your family. Planning, when possible, keeps everyone on the same page in the field and at home.

We call this crockpot season at my house, and not just because we love warm comfort meals. When homework is due, sports are happening and the clock is ticking, knowing dinner is ready saves us all time and stress.

Keep things in perspective

Focus on what is within your control. When equipment or the weather fails, try to stay flexible and give grace. It can be hard to relinquish feelings of control when on a deadline but, use this time to celebrate what was accomplished and come up with alternative plans. Or heck, go home for lunch instead of eating in the truck, combine or tractor.

Check in with yourself, family and community. Endless hours in the field, early mornings late nights and unexpected breakdowns can leave us feeling worn out, agitated and isolated. Checking in can make the difference. It can be easy to forget why we are upset or who we are upset with in times of tension.

Learning to stop and recognize how you are feeling can help avoid conflict. Take a deep breath. Find two words that describe how you are feeling. When doing this after a long day, we might realize it’s not the kids that are driving us a little batty, it’s our emotions from a long day. Try a few deep breaths or sneak to the back porch for some quiet time. Being aware of your emotions could avoid misunderstandings. Don’t forget your fellow farmer, a quick check-in can make a difference. A simple “Hey, how are things going,” or “Hey, I’m waiting on some parts. What I can do to help?” goes a long way any time of year.

Take time for you

Be sure to take breaks and get away. Do something that brings you joy. Find time for yourself or time with your family. Check the trail camera. Watch the game. Take an extra-long break or sneak away to simply take a cold drink of water and soak in the view. Good self-care is important for healthy stress levels.

Stay present

It be challenging to stay present any time of year. When the day is over or a day off comes around, focus on what is happening around you. Try to refrain from thinking about everything that didn’t get done and what needs to be done. Instead, focus on enjoying the moment. Take time to soak in the flavors of a warm meal, the colors of the changing seasons, the laughter of your loved ones and the feeling of being home. Find ways to take time to practice gratitude and enjoy each other’s company.

Remember to laugh

It is true that laughter is the best medicine. Our body doesn’t know the difference between forced and natural laughter. If you hear someone tell a corny joke or a child laugh, go ahead and have a chuckle. Laughter builds stronger relationships, better communication and naturally reduces stress.

For additional stress management resources, you can visit www.canr.msu.edu/managing_farm_stress/managing_stress.