Help us identify Hazard A Guess? Item No. 1288

Hello from Hazard!

Last week, we successfully wrapped up Sharon Wolford’s first mystery item, so we’re moving on to her second submission this week.

Item No. 1288 features a skinny, metal, pointy tip attached to a handle, kind of like an ice pick. However, Sharon doesn’t believe that’s its intended use.

“Although one may seem like an ice pick or a letter opener, the metal is not a sturdy metal and bends easily,” she wrote.

Sharon, of Ravenna, Ohio, discovered Item No. 1288, along with item No. 1287, in her elderly aunt’s home. She would like to know what the item is and what it was originally used for.

If you recognize Item No. 1288, let us know at editorial@farmanddairy.com, comment below on this Hazard A Guess? post or send mail to Hazard a Guess?, in care of Farm and Dairy, P.O. Box 38, Salem, OH 44460.

If you have an item you’d like to have identified by our readers, please submit it to editorial@farmanddairy.com.