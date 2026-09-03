Pasture management after storms

Last year at this time, we were all worried about the drought. This year it is just the opposite. Every week it seems we are having a storm event.

Some are just nice, easy showers, and the next is a crazy one with wind and 2-plus inches of rain. Ohio is close to having one of the wettest Augusts on record for rainfall with a statewide average of 6.15 inches as of Aug. 18.

Managing pastures after severe storms requires a quick assessment for livestock safety, clearing dangerous debris like building materials or downed trees, repairing broken fences and managing wet, compacted soils to prevent long-term damage and forage loss.

Pastures hit by a combination of flooding, high winds and heavy rain require immediate livestock relocation to protect soil structure, followed by water quality checks and targeted field renovation. Saturated soils lose their structural integrity, making them highly vulnerable to deep hoof damage, while standing water creates prime conditions for pasture diseases and toxic silt deposits.

Remove all livestock, cattle and small ruminants from waterlogged pastures immediately to prevent pugging, which destroys grass crowns and seals the soil surface. Check and fix boundary and perimeter fences first. Clear wind-thrown trees and branches from fence lines, especially toxic wild cherry trees. Restore power to electric fence lines and check energizers.

You may need to check any automatic waterers and lines for storm or tree damage at this time also if you have any. Do not let livestock drink from flooded ponds or creeks due to high risks of upstream chemical runoff, sewage contamination and dangerous debris.

If storms and flooding were really bad, it may be best to move livestock to a dry lot/sacrifice area and feed them stored hay until pastures dry out and the animals can be returned to grazing.

Next, inspect for soil and forage recovery. Inspect grasses for silt deposits. If silt is thicker than 2 inches, the existing forage will likely suffocate and require replanting. If the silt is light, wait for a clean light rain to wash the leaves before grazing, as consuming silty forage can cause digestive impaction in livestock. Once the soil can support machinery without rutting, mow pastures to clip weeds and stimulate uniform grass regrowth. Major storms carry weed seeds; monitor bare patches for aggressive toxic weeds over the coming weeks as things return to normal.

Finally, don’t forget about herd health and monitoring during storm and flooding events. Soil disruptions and flooding increase exposure to spore-forming bacteria; make sure that your livestock are current on their CD&T or other clostridial vaccines to prevent diseases.

Standing water can trigger increased mosquito and biting fly hatches, so monitor closely for skin infections and severe stress, especially in small ruminants. Wet, muddy conditions can cause a breakdown in hoof tissue, increasing the chance of livestock developing foot rot and scald; watch for lameness and treat as necessary.

Wind and heavy rain exposure can strip body heat, especially in vulnerable calves, lambs and kids making them more susceptible to respiratory distress, so watch for nasal discharge.

Severe storm events are a part of everyday life. They seem to be becoming more frequent and can happen at any time. Flooding and standing water are just something we will have to learn to live with on the farm when these storm events occur.

Disaster preparedness and recovery plans are crucial for farmers and a necessary tool to protect their farming operations and livestock.