Right tree, right place: A guide to spring tree planting in Ohio

It’s cold and white outside, but warmer weather is bound to come, hopefully sooner rather than later. This time of year, most soil and water conservation districts throughout the United States, especially here in Ohio, are hosting a spring tree sale. Whether it is in your yard, a tree farm, a wooded patch in the back forty or a favorite hunting spot, there are always spaces to plant more trees.

When it comes to trees for conservation purposes, there are so many benefits. One of our first and foremost concerns is keeping soil where it is and managing as much water as possible. Trees have the ability to do bot, as their broad, deep root systems hold on to soil. Through years of growth, the roots are also supplemented by the falling leaves and a hearty soil biome, developing a deep forest soil. Not only does forest soil enrich the plants and animals, but they are a fantastic sponge for our ever-changing rainfall.

As you look at new areas for trees, consider soil tests, as not all trees like the same soil. They may grow, but not all trees grow well in all soils. PH, clay content and drainage make a big difference. You wouldn’t invest in a car without checking under the hood, and trees are a long-term investment, so take a minute and consider testing.

On top of the basic soil and water conservation aspects, many other creatures benefit from a diversity of trees and shrubs. With a diverse woodlot (or backyard), we are also supporting many pollinator species as well. Not every tree has beautiful ornamental blooms, but just about every tree flowers. Walk under a large white oak early in the spring and sit to just enjoy the “buzz” above. Trees provide an early source of food for a huge variety of pollinators, filling the gap between warm spring days and summer’s annual flowers. Whether it is a beautiful spring redbud, dogwood or tulip polar, oaks aplenty or the sweet smell of locust flowers, trees are that early flower garden.

Picking the right tree involves more than just type and kind. Think about height and sunlight. Powerlines, houses and sight lines are important. With the right sunlight, that 18-inch seedling won’t stay that way for long. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources and your local utilities have some great resources for finding the “Right Tree Right Place.”

The shade is great but remember those gutters. Another hard lesson learned is planting fruiting trees near parking areas — great for car washes, not so much for cars. I may or may not have had to make some mulberry trees disappear.

Let’s not forget timber. It’s not a fast turnaround, but it’s one that future generations can help manage and enjoy. Agriculture includes timber, logging and all the products that we make from trees. So oak, walnut, maple and poplar are not uncommon trees for conservation. It is a fantastic asset to pass forward but this, too, takes planning.

Deer can benefit from tree planting but also can make survival of seedlings difficult. Consider tree shelters (aka tree tubes) as an insurance policy for your investment. Yes, they typically cost more than the tree but are cheaper than most fencing options. There is also a strong argument that your time replanting those trees may be well worth the cost. Options abound, but many local tree sales include tree shelters at bulk pricing, so they aren’t quite as expensive as you think.

There are a host of resources out there to figure out what the “right” tree is for you and your situation, including state foresters, extension agents, nurseries and let’s not forget you soil and water conservation district. Check out the available information before you order. You can maybe even do some soil testing. Not every tree will grow in every site, but consider a diverse planting if you want to achieve multiple goals.

We all encourage you to take a few minutes, check out your local tree sales, and consider what you might want to achieve with some trees.