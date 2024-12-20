Woodpeckers: Amazingly adapted to ‘WOOD’land life

I was recently taken aback when a close acquaintance announced to me, in a boastful manner, that they had recently eliminated a downy woodpecker that was “eating their house.” Immediately, I felt my face flush and had to steady myself in an effort to manage the calmest response I could muster. Obviously, an enlightenment into the world of woodpeckers was in quick order!

It seems when winter arrives, woodpeckers become ubiquitous — especially if you offer food. Woodpeckers are winter residents, the majority of which remain on their territories year-round. Here in northeast Ohio, there are seven species of woodpeckers, all of which have been frequent visitors, if not residents, on our property. This list includes downy woodpeckers, hairy woodpeckers, yellow-bellied sapsuckers, red-headed woodpeckers, red-bellied woodpeckers, northern flickers and pileated woodpeckers. As a licensed bird bander, I often operate a banding station at my feeders throughout the winter and feel fortunate to have had a chance to handle each species on this list over the years.

It’s hard not to admire woodpeckers, as they are incredibly adapted to their lifestyle among the trees. They are “dressed for success” with their ingenious adaptations that set them apart from any other groups of birds.

Plumage

Many species of woodpeckers sport feathers with various configurations of black and white. When perched on the side of a tree, these patterns act as camouflage, making the birds almost invisible to spot against the bark. By blending in with their surrounding habitat, woodpeckers maintain an advantage over predators such as hawks and owls which may have a hard time spotting them when scanning from a distance.

Feet

While most bird species have feet with three toes pointing forward and one back, woodpeckers have a unique toe arrangement referred to as zygodactyl. With two toes pointed forward and two backward, the birds can maintain a strong grip on the bark of trees, enabling them to travel vertically along the trunks in search of food. This toe arrangement also keeps the bird stable as it vigorously excavates cavities or drills for food within the bark.

Tail feathers

Woodpeckers have modified tail feathers which are incredibly stiff and straight. As the birds travel along the sides of trees, these important feathers add stability, keeping them balanced and supported. When hammering with their beaks, the tail feathers act as a prop, enabling them to maintain a steadfast position.

Beak

Obviously, woodpeckers get their name from their ability to use their beaks to forage for food, excavate nest cavities and drum for mates. Luckily for the birds, their beaks continuously grow, an adaptation that keeps them from wearing down. Ever-growing beaks remain sharp and effective, enabling the birds to maintain their specialized lifestyle.

Tongue

A woodpecker tongue, composed of tube-like structures, wraps all the way around its skull, the base situated just above the beak. Attached to a structure known as a hyoid bone, the tongue extends from the bird’s mouth when the hyoid muscles contract. Sliding down around the skull and out the mouth, the tongue can reach lengths of up to a whopping 5 inches, allowing the bird to probe deep into the holes and crevices in which it has busily drilled to access insects. A woodpecker tongue often has a sticky brush near the tip, enabling it to deftly nab its unseen meal. When the hyoid muscles relax, the tongue is pulled back into the bird’s mouth, sliding back up and around the entire skull.

Skull

When you watch a woodpecker pecking on a tree, the force that it uses to excavate cavities, sending large pieces of wood flying in all directions, must certainly give it a headache. Yet, woodpeckers have an incredibly unique skull structure that prevents this from happening. A thick-walled skull combined with a spongy layer of connective tissue acts as a shock absorber, cushioning the bird’s brain from the jolt of each blow. Amazingly, rapid pecking can cause a woodpecker’s skull to heat up, causing them to take short, cool-down breaks between bursts of pecking.

Nose feathers

Specialized feathers around a woodpecker’s nostrils protect it from inhaling wood particles created while it forages. These feathers are stiff and bristly, perfectly suited to protect the bird from respiratory hazards.

Eyes. Woodpeckers have a special eyelid that works to keep the sawdust created while they work from entering their eyes. Known as a nictitating membrane, this third eyelid is translucent, allowing the birds to see what they are doing despite having their eyes covered.

Finding food

These many adaptations combine to make woodpeckers a superior group of birds. Yet, just how do woodpeckers locate their food? Turns out, they also have an amazing sense of hearing, allowing them to detect the most subtle sounds within wood. By initially drumming on a tree, the woodpecker will listen for differences in resonance and internal sounds, allowing them to pinpoint the exact location of their prey before their excavations begin. In addition, those stiff, pointy tail feathers can detect vibrations through specialized sensory structures, transmitting them from the tree to the bird’s central nervous system.

Woodpeckers have extraordinary brain function. A section of their brain is so highly developed that they can interpret vibrations and sounds with unbelievable precision, making split-second conclusions that ensure that they excavate in the exact location of their prey.

Doing homeowners a favor

If your house has any wooden components in its structure, you may, in time, discover woodpeckers hard at work on the exterior. This can be maddening, due to the sound they make while pecking, and the damage they may incur. Although hard to believe, woodpeckers are granting a favor by alerting you to unseen insect activity. Termites, carpenter ants and carpenter bee larvae, among others, are secretly enjoying a smorgasbord of your abode. Calling an insect exterminator will not only halt the destruction of your house, but it will eliminate woodpecker feeding activity.

I still haven’t quite recovered from the shock of finding out that someone I thought I knew and respected was completely ignorant, not only about woodpecker behavior but the fact that these birds are completely protected by law. The Migratory Bird Treaty Act, enacted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in 1918, protects nearly all birds native to the U.S., including their nests and eggs. Currently, there are well over a thousand species on the list, and yes, this includes woodpeckers. Inflicting any kind of harm on our native birds can result in a hefty fine and possibly a trip to the slammer.

I’d like to think that I have enlightened more than one person and changed their opinion toward woodpeckers. Not so much because of the repercussions that can result from inflicting unthinkable harm, but rather, because of a newfound appreciation for a group of birds that are simply using a host of tools given to them by Mother Nature in an effort to persist on this earth.

For more information on woodpeckers and their protection, please visit: Woodpeckers and your home | U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service.