Penn State Extension will host Crops Day 2026 events

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Penn State Extension will host Crops Day 2026, exploring 2025 crop results, innovations and agronomic research at multiple Pennsylvania locations between Jan. 21 and March 5. Each event will feature a region-specific agenda that will provide practical knowledge and fresh strategies for the year ahead.

Several local agricultural companies — including lenders, applicators, seed suppliers, equipment dealers and more — will be in attendance, showcasing products and providing support while answering questions. This is an opportunity to discuss specific crop needs and explore the latest product offerings.

This workshop is aimed at field and forage crop producers, pesticide applicators and crop consultants.

Cost of the workshop is $10. Visit extension.psu.edu/crops-days to register and for more information.

Individual locations are listed by county below:

Bradford County: Feb. 4 at 9:30 a.m. in Towanda, Pennsylvania.

Cambria County: Feb. 12 at 9 a.m. in Patton, Pennsylvania.

Centre County: March 5 at 8 a.m. in Bellefonte, Pennsylvania.

Franklin County: Jan. 29 at 9 a.m. in Chambersburg, Pennsylvania.

Indiana County: Feb. 4 at 9 a.m. in Blairsville, Pennsylvania.

Lehigh County: Jan. 21 at 9 a.m. in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

Mercer County: Feb. 25 at 9 a.m. in Mercer, Pennsylvania.

Perry County: Jan. 30 at 9 a.m. in Elliottsburg, Pennsylvania.

Somerset County: Feb. 17 at 9 a.m. in Somerset, Pennsylvania.

Susquehanna County: Feb. 18 at 9:30 a.m. in Montrose, Pennsylvania.

Tioga County: Feb. 27 at 9:30 a.m. in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania.

Union County: Jan. 28 at 9 a.m. in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania.

Washington County: Feb. 26 at 8:30 a.m. in Houston, Pennsylvania.

Those interested in sponsoring this or any other Crops Conference or Crops Day event can visit web.cvent.com/event/7ab8a7ad-b8ba-42cd-a2e3-155046552c5d/summary for information on sponsorship and exhibitor opportunities.