Your summer food preservation toolkit

When was the last time you needed to know how to do something? Where did you turn for the answer? Did you ask a parent, family member or friend? Did you “Google” it? Watch a video? Attend a class?

Summer produce is in full swing and many of you have been busy preserving already. Our educators are always happy to answer your questions (even though we rarely seem to give the answer you really want to hear).

Home food preservation is relatively simple process, but there are so many variables that can affect your finished product. So many books and recipes are in circulation with unsafe processes that it is a good idea to make sure you are following the most recent safe guidelines.

Our Ohio State University Extension Food Preservation Team has put together a host of resources to help with answers whenever you need them. How can we help you?

Webinars

We are currently in the middle of a webinar series on Selecting, Storing and Serving Ohio Produce. Gain valuable insights to enhance your enjoyment of Ohio’s seasonal produce whether you’re a culinary enthusiast or a beginner. Webinars are free, but registration is required. Remaining sessions are: Aug. 12, Apples and Pears; Aug. 26, Grapes, and Sept. 9, Squash and Pumpkins. All webinars are on Tuesdays from noon to 12:30 p.m. Register at go.osu.edu/fpwebinars.

You can find recordings of over 40 past webinars at go.osu.edu/foodpreservationwebinars. Past series themes have been Food Preservation for Home and Emergencies; Traditions and Trends in Food Preservation; Food Preservation Five: Considerations for Preserving Food; Food Preservation Basics, Food Preservation – Seasonal Foods; and more. Check out the list of webinars and watch at your leisure or find the topic you need now.

On-call and ask an expert

Sometimes you need to talk it through with a real person. Call your local extension office. In Ohio, one of our food preservation team members is on-call (during regular business hours) all summer long to assist with questions in an emergency (when the pot is on already on the stove) — even if the educator in your county is not available. You can also always submit a question online through the Ask Extension portal at ask.extension.org. Your question will be reviewed and redirected to the proper person for response.

Fact sheets

Access and download information for canning, freezing and drying from Ohioline (ohioline.osu.edu), the National Center for Home Food Preservation (nchfp.uga.edu) or other extension organizations from the Internet or request copies. We can email or mail resources to you.

Pressure canner testing

One of the recommendations for canning foods safely is that you use a pressure canner to process low-acid foods, such as vegetables and meats. These low-acid foods, such as vegetables, meat, poultry and fish, must be pressure canned at the recommended time and temperature to destroy Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium that causes botulism food poisoning. Canning low-acid foods in boiling water canners is unsafe because 212 F is not high enough to destroy botulinum bacteria.

Pressure canners with dial gauges should be tested annually for accuracy. All pressure canners should be evaluated regularly for safety of all parts. Many University Extension offices offer this service. Call your extension office to schedule or go to go.osu.edu/pressurecannertesting to request a canner test and we will connect you with the Extension office closest to you. There may be a small fee for this service.

Online resources

To learn more on your own, check out the Internet. Just remember that anyone can post anything on the Internet — it doesn’t have to be true or safe. Here are a few safe and reliable resources:

• National Center for Home Food Preservation – nchfp.uga.edu

• North Central Food Safety Extension Network – www.ncrfsma.org/north-central-food-safety-extension-network-ncfsen

• Ohioline – ohioline.osu.edu

• OSU Extension Food Preservation Team Webinars – go.osu.edu/foodpreservationwebinars

The advantages of home canning are lost when inappropriate and unsafe procedures are used. Armed with sound information and safe equipment, the harvest of the season is yours to enjoy long into the winter season.

(Kate Shumaker has been serving as the Family and Consumer Sciences Educator in Holmes County since 2000. As a registered and licensed dietitian, she specializes in all aspects of food — safety, nutrition, cooking, and wellness. She is passionate about teaching cooking classes and enjoys preparing meals for her family, which includes her husband, Chad, and their three spoiled cats, Frankie, Stella and Lucy. Shumaker can be reached at shumaker.68@osu.edu or 330-674-3015.)