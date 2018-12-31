Farm and Dairy’s top 10 web stories in 2018

The Farm and Dairy staff selected the 10 stories that impacted its readership most this year in Farm and Dairy’s top 10 stories of 2018. Readers picked the stories that interested them the most in Farm and Dairy’s top web stories in 2018.

These 10 stories generated over 84,000 views, accounting for 18.6 percent of the web traffic from new content on FarmandDairy.com this year. The top four all eclipsed 10,000 views and the top seven surpassed 5,000 views. From January to December, we delivered content that kept readers coming back by the thousands.

This year readers spoke out against large corporations, came together in the face of an uncertain future in the dairy industry, educated themselves to stop the spread of the spotted lanternfly, kept tabs on the still-strong oil and gas industry in Ohio and Pennsylvania, pulled their resources to make it through adverse weather throughout the year and stayed current with the biggest headlines in agriculture news. They picked the articles that influenced them most in 2018, skyrocketing page views on all their favorites.

If you weren’t one of them, make sure you didn’t miss anything, and let us know which stories impacted you.

1Fleeced: A social media post about Duluth Trading goes viral

Duluth Trading Co. ignited a social media firestorm when it promoted its synthetic fleece with the words “no smelly animal fur here.” Sheep producers were not amused and neither was Farm and Dairy reporter Rebecca Miller. In her column, Miller weighs in on the campaign from a producer’s standpoint. Read the full article here: Fleeced: A social media post about Duluth Trading goes viral.

Views: 15,728

Publish date: Nov. 30, 2018

Reporter: Rebecca Miller

2Dean Foods drops more than 100 dairy farmers

Citing “indisputable dynamics” in the economy and dairy industry, Dean Foods sent a letter in February to more than 100 dairy farms in eight states — including 42 in Pennsylvania and 10 in Ohio — terminating their milk contracts with the company, effective May 31. The dairy farmers struggled to find a new home for their milk, and some opted to sell their cows instead.

Views: 14,260

Publish date: March 12, 2018

Reporter: Catie Noyes

3Dairy exodus: Ohio has lost 172 dairy farms in 12 months

In October, we reported that Ohio alone has lost 172 dairy farms in 12 months, a drop of 7.4 percent of dairy farms in one year. And the number is sure to climb, as too many years of poor milk prices and unpredictable markets for milk, cull cows, breeding stock, and feed take their toll. Part of the blame goes to basic supply and demand — there are around 9.4 million dairy cows in the U.S. and that production outpaces domestic consumption.

Views: 11,985

Publish date: Oct. 4, 2018

Reporter: Dianne Shoemaker

4How to stop the spread of the spotted lanternfly

Spotted lanternflies are a relatively new, but incredibly invasive pest. Since being discovered in 2014, the spotted lanternfly has spread to 13 counties in southeastern Pennsylvania, three counties in adjacent New Jersey and one county in Virginia.

The spotted lanternfly poses a threat to crops, timber and ornamental plants. The plant species counted as hosts include grapes, peaches, apples, dogwood, maples, walnut, oak, hops, ornamental trees, pines, vines and its favorite host, the Tree of Heaven or ailanthus. In addition, it was also observed feeding on soybean and corn crops in Pennsylvania last year.

The spotted lanternfly is a highly destructive pest. Learn how to identify it and implement management strategies to stop the spread of the spotted lanternfly before it impacts agricultural industries in a bigger way: How to stop the spread of the spotted lanternfly.

Views: 10,109

Publish date: March 6, 2018

Reporter: Sara Welch

5How much longer can dairy farmers survive?

It’s no secret that dairy producers have been struggling. In the past decade, milk prices have swung from lows of $10 per hundred pounds, to record highs above $20. The problem is when prices stay low, year after year, as they’re doing right now.

So the question remains: How much longer can dairy farmers survive?

Views: 7,485

Publish date: Feb. 15, 2018

Reporter: Chris Kick

6Fired Ohio ag director speaks about what happened

Ohio Gov. John Kasich fired his agriculture director in October, just three months before the end of the governor’s term, apparently for disagreeing with the governor’s plan to declare watersheds in distress. David Daniels was appointed agriculture director in February of 2012, but said he had issues with the logistics and practicality of declaring eight watersheds in distress. Those same issues were communicated by farmers and non-farmers, and at the end of 2018, a distressed designation was still up in the air, as well as the rules intended to govern the designation.

Views: 5,832

Publish date: Oct. 20, 2018

Reporter: Chris Kick

7Oil and gas drilling permits remain strong in Ohio, Pa.

Farm and Dairy editor Susan Crowell compiled an oil and gas update for the region at the beginning of the year, concluding oil and gas drilling in the Marcellus and Utica shale plays of western Pennsylvania and southeastern Ohio is coming back to life as more infrastructure goes on line. That trend continued throughout 2018. Read more about the activity and expectations at the beginning of the year: Oil and gas drilling permits remain strong in Ohio, Pa.

Views: 5,211

Publish date: Jan. 7, 2018

Reporter: Susan Crowell

8Wiles lagoon stirs debate in Wayne County

In a rural community in north central Ohio, emotions have run high ever since a 10-million-gallon waste lagoon was proposed by Quasar Energy back in March. The company unveiled plans for an earthen-lined storage pond intended to hold both anaerobically digested biosolids and up to 300,000 gallons of hog manure annually from the landowner’s hog farm. Farm and Dairy reporter Chris Kick got all the details on the project. You can find them here: Wiles lagoon stirs debate in Wayne County.

Views: 4,668

Publish date: March 1, 2018

Reporter: Chris Kick

9Wayne County Fair makes changes amid heavy rains

Ohio had one of the wettest years on record, so it’s no surprise some quick thinking and shuffling was required during fair season. By the end of the first day of the Wayne County Fair, several hundred head of livestock were sent home for fear of flooding, and the outdoor entertainment was cancelled. Fortunately, alternate plans were made as needed and volunteers stepped in to make sure the livestock shows were still able to be held. Read more here: Wayne County Fair makes changes amid heavy rains.

Views: 4,381

Publish date: Sept. 8, 2018

Reporter: Chris Kick

10Portage County Randolph Fair 4-H, FFA livestock sale tops $512,000

Fair coverage always garners a lot of attention. This year the junior fair auction at the Portage County Randolph Fair pulled the most pageviews, eclipsing 4,000. Find the full list of results here: Portage County Randolph Fair 4-H, FFA livestock sale tops $512,000.

Views: 4,366

Publish date: Aug. 29, 2018

Reporter: Farm and Dairy Staff

