How to make a charcuterie board for any occasion

By -
0
4

Modern charcuterie (shar-coot-ery) boards include the eye-catching art of preparing and arranging different foods that are perfectly paired for any occasion in one place or board. With a bit of forethought, you can have many ingredients on hand for those last-minute guests. Use your imagination and have fun creating something for any special gathering or just a quiet night at home. Food is no different than a beautiful flower arrangement or work of art — you eat with your eyes first. Get inspired with some of these ideas:

Breakfast charcuterie board

Breakfast board

Start With:

  • Assorted fruit
  • bagels and cream cheese
  • bacon and sausage
  • jams and jellies
  • sweet rolls

Try our Homemade Waffles recipe as the main dish.

 

 

Appetizer charcuterie board

Appetizer board

Start with:

  • Any cut vegetables,
  • assorted fruit,
  • pretzels,
  • cheese,
  • meats,
  • crackers,
  • nuts,
  • small plate food

 

Fill in with one of these delicious recipes:

Dinner charcuterie board

Taco board

Think tailgate foods, or any main course your guests can personalize.

Tacos: ground beef, shredded chicken, tortillas, salsa, sour cream, cheese, avocado, tomatoes, lettuce, green onions

Burgers & Fries: Sliders, dinner fries, sweet potato fries, pickles, lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mustard, mayo,

Pizza: Flatbreads or crusts, sauce, garlic butter, cheese, pepperoni, sausage, bacon, green peppers — all your favorites!

Wings: celery, carrots, BBQ wings, Buffalo wings, parmesan wings, ranch dressing bleu cheese dressing. Try this recipe for your chicken wings and sauces.

Chili and Baked Potato: Ice Cream Parlor Chili, potatoes, butter, sour cream, cheese, chives, broccoli, bacon

Dessert charcuterie board

Chocolate board

Chocolate Board: Favorite chocolate candy, strawberries, almonds, raspberries, blackberries

S’mores Board: Marshmallows, peanut butter cups, fudge cookies, graham crackers, chocolate graham crackers, milk and white chocolate candy bars — YUM!

Ice Cream Board: Ice cream, brownies, hot fudge, caramel, nuts, strawberries, sprinkles

 

 

More charcuterie board ideas

Cookie board

Kids PB&J: Quartered sandwiches, bananas, small bag chips, veggies, pudding cups, juice boxes
Movie: Popcorn, cheese popcorn, caramel corn, boxed candy, licorice strings, juice boxes or sodas
Cookies: Variety of all you favorites!

 

We’d love for you to share your creations. Take pictures of your boards and email them to us at editorial@farmanddairy.com

STAY INFORMED. SIGN UP!

Up-to-date agriculture news in your inbox!

SHARE
Previous articleA tribute to Duane Miller, a good dad
Hi!! I’m Dee, the newest Around the Table Recipe Editor. I’m Farm and Dairy’s office manager and auction representative. I’ve catered and enjoyed cooking for family and friends. A few years back, I even had a cafe in Alliance, Ohio, called Miss Lydia’s that featured light entrees, soups, salads and desserts.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

We are glad you have chosen to leave a comment. Please keep in mind that comments are moderated according to our comment policy.

Receive emails as this discussion progresses.